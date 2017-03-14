Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton Working on ‘A Lot of Things’ in Their Relationship

After a whirlwind romance on Bachelor In Paradise and a very public break up, the “will they or won’t they” hasn’t ended for Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton, and the decision to move forward is just as up in the air for the couple as it is for their fans.

Murray shared that he and Stanton are talking, but are not officially back together — and there are a few reasons for that.

“Distance is one big thing, obviously,” Murray told PEOPLE at The Bachelor Season Finale Viewing Party at Hollywood Park Casino of some of the couple’s issues.

“My family lives on the East Coast. Her family’s out here on the West Coast and so is she,” he added. “There’s a lot of things, to be honest with you.”

While their current situation isn’t ideal, Murray is still hopeful, yet realistic, that he and Stanton, 26, can try to salvage their relationship.

“I believe at the end of the day, if there is true love, then you can make something work,” he shared. “So we’re both trying to figure stuff out, because I don’t think you can only have love to work on a relationship.”

Murray, 32, was upbeat but discussing the evolution and dissolution of their relationship.

“When we met on Bachelor In Paradise, we fell in love and fell in love very quickly, and it was a very true love,” he admitted. “It wasn’t the greatest watching our relationship on that show and what was happening when we weren’t watching, and kind of what transpired there. And that really took a toll.”

Regardless of what happens with the future of their romance, Murray only wants the best for Stanton.

“You know what, at the end of the day, I don’t know what’s going to happen between her and I, but I do know that I want her to be happy, and I know she wants me to be happy, and whatever that is, that’s what we pray for,” he added.