Back on? Josh Murray Addresses Where Things Stand with Bachelor in Paradise Love Amanda Stanton

Their engagement may be over, but Bachelor in Paradise stars Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton still have plenty of love for one another.

On the heels of a PDA-filled dinner date on Sunday, Murray told Entertainment Tonight that he and the 26-year-old mom of two are talking again but “trying to deal with stuff in a more private manner now.” He added that the possibility of getting back together is one he and Stanton will consider cautiously and that they “don’t want to kind of fully dive into anything, because we’re thinking about [her kids] as well.”

Of the dinner itself, 32-year-old Murray told ET: “We just had long conversations. They were conversations that needed to be had, and [we had] a great dinner and everything like that.”

Last month, Stanton told PEOPLE: “There was a lot of different reasons [we called off our engagement]. At the end of the day, we were just two very different people. I think there are some things when you love someone you can work on and try to fix things, and then there are some things you just can’t fix. I think it got to that point where we just knew it wasn’t going to work.”

At the time, she said the pair were “going to go our separate ways,” but now it looks like their paths might be converging again.

On Monday, Murray told ET: “There’s a possibility for anything … There’s a lot of things that we still need to talk about, just for moving on as friends or anything in the future, and we’re beginning to do that.”