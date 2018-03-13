Together Again! Frozen Costars Kristen Bell & Josh Gad Will Star in New Animated Series

“Do you want to build a …” TV series?

Josh Gad announced he’s teaming up with Kristen Bell again, though not for anything Frozen-related as Olaf and Princess Anna. As they continue to work on the sequel to the wildly popular 2013 Disney animated film, Gad confirmed he recruited Bell for the forthcoming Apple animated musical series, Central Park, that is co-written by him and Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard and Bob’s Burgers’ Nora Smith.

“It doesn’t get much cooler than this. So excited to be bringing the world this new musical series alongside a legend named @lorenbouchard and my idols,” Gad tweeted on Monday.

Also joining the cast are Leslie Odom Jr., Tituss Burgess, Stanley Tucci, Daveed Diggs and Kathryn Hahn.

Central Park, which was ordered for two seasons, will follow the story of a “how a family of caretakers, who live and work in Central Park, end up saving the park, and basically the world,” according to Apple.

Burgess toasted to the casting news with a celebratory tweet, writing, “Yayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy.”

The release date for the first season of Central Park has yet to be announced.

Back in the booth with Chris Buck, looking over some lines for a little animated film I’m working on and as you can tell, I am very very very happy. ❄️2 pic.twitter.com/o09QvgNmXq — Josh Gad (@joshgad) March 12, 2018

Also on Monday, Gad shared a photo of him in the recording studio with the Frozen 2 co-director.

“Back in the booth with Chris Buck, looking over some lines for a little animated film I’m working on and as you can tell, I am very very very happy,” he tweeted.

Frozen 2 will hit theaters on Nov. 27, 2019.