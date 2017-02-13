Josh Elliott Exits CBS News

Josh Elliott is out at CBS News, PEOPLE confirms.

“CBS News and Josh Elliott are parting ways. Josh will no longer be reporting for CBS News,” CBS told PEOPLE in a statement on Monday. “We are grateful for his contributions over the last year, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

Elliott, who joined CBS News in March 2016, announced during Friday’s broadcast that it would be his last day as digital network CBSN’s lead daytime anchor.

After his announcement, CBS News confirmed Elliott’s exit from CBSN, telling Deadline in a statement on Friday that Elliott was going to be “taking field assignments and reporting long-form pieces,” and would continue to “appear across CBS News programs, including CBSN.”

However, the circumstances surrounding Elliott’s sudden departure remain murky, and reps for the anchor did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

Elliott, 45, previously worked as an ESPN panelist before joining ABC’s Good Morning America in 2011. He left GMA for a role at NBC sports before signing on with CBS in 2016.