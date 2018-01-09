Newly Single Josh Duhamel Says He 'Just Wants Happiness' and to Focus on Family in 2018

Following a difficult 2017, Josh Duhamel is hopeful that this next year will be filled with peace and happiness.

After eight years of marriage, Duhamel, 45, and wife Fergie, 42, exclusively revealed to PEOPLE in September that they were splitting. “With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” the couple said in a joint statement.

Looking to what’s in store for 2018, Duhamel is hopeful the next 12 months will be filled with “peace, love and freedom,” he told PEOPLE at the Television Critics Association’s press tour in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday.

“I’m just always continuing to find — creatively to be free. Maybe freedom is the wrong word considering what happened in 2017,” he said. “It’s really about me being able to continue growing as an artist, continuing to be a great dad,” said Duhamel, who shares 4-year-old son Axl with Fergie.

“I just want happiness,” said Duhamel, who is starring on USA’s Unsolved.

Following their split, a music insider said the pair had “been leading separate lives for a long time.”

“She wants to be out on the road doing her thing, while he is more chill,” the insider shared about the reasons behind the breakup. “They clashed for a long time before they did anything about it.”

Since separating, new bachelor Duhamel purchased a new Los Angeles pad.

“My place in L.A. I just got… I am about to close on a ranch-style one-level, four bedroom midcentury modern,” Duhamel told Architectural Digest. “I love midcentury modern. I don’t like ultra modern and I don’t like too country. I like it just sort of comfy.”

The newly single star said he knew his home was the one when he “just walked in and I felt relaxed.”

“I felt like this was a place where I can come in and just land every day. It has this beautiful view,” he said. “It’s up on this hill, it’s got a beautiful pool in the back, it’s got enough yard to put a little chipping area, putting area in eventually. Great barbecue. It just feels relaxing, you know, and I have been unsettled now since February, so I am excited to just get some place and just have my stuff and just relax a little bit.”