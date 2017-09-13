The Duggar family has welcomed its newest little addition!

Anna Duggar, who is married to husband Josh, gave birth to her fifth child — son Mason Garrett — on Tuesday, the Duggars revealed on their family blog. He weighed in at 9 lbs., 1 oz. and is 22 in. long.

“We are so thankful and happy to announce the arrival of our new son, Mason Garrett Duggar. Both he and Anna are doing well. He arrived today without complication and we already adore him. The entire family is ecstatic over the arrival of another beautiful blessing. We want to thank everyone for your prayers, kind words and well wishes. We appreciate it much more than we could ever express. We pray God blesses each of you with an abundance of the kindness you’ve shown us,” the blog post reads.

The couple announced in a blog post on the Duggar family website in March that they were expecting another child this year.

“For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family. Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust,” the blog post began.

“We’ve learned that a life of faith and rebuilding a life together is simply done one day at a time,” the post continued.

“As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year. Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!” Josh and Anna signed the post.

Josh, 29, has kept a low profile after returning home from rehab following two personal scandals in 2015. Duggar checked into a faith-based rehab facility in Rockford, Illinois, in August 2015 following a series of scandals, including his public confession to being addicted to pornography and being unfaithful to his wife Anna, which came three months after a 2006 police report surfaced that revealed that Josh had been accused of inappropriately touching five underage girls as a teen. He completed his stint in rehab in March 2016.

The pair — they are also parents to Mackynzie, 7, Michael, 6, Marcus, 4, and Meredith, 2 — will be celebrating their ninth anniversary this September.