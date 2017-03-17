Josh and Anna Duggar Expecting Fifth Child — Two Years After Scandal Rocked Their Marriage

The Duggar family is growing again!

Josh and his wife Anna Duggar announced in a blog post on the Duggar family website on Friday that they are expecting a fifth child — a baby boy due later this year.

“For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family. Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust,” the blog post begins.

“We’ve learned that a life of faith and rebuilding a life together is simply done one day at a time,” the post continues.

“As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year. Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!” Josh and Anna signed the post.



Josh, 29, has kept a low profile after returning home from rehab following two personal scandals in 2015. Duggar checked into a faith-based rehab facility in Rockford, Illinois, in August 2015 following a series of scandals, including his public confession to being addicted to pornography and being unfaithful to his wife Anna, which came three months after a 2006 police report surfaced that revealed that Josh had been accused of inappropriately touching five underage girls as a teen. He completed his stint in rehab in March 2016.

FROM COINAGE: The Most Expensive TV Shows of All Time

Josh and Anna went on to celebrate their eight-year wedding anniversary in September. “Happy Anniversary, Josh and Anna,” the Duggar family wrote alongside a photo of the two on Facebook. “We are so thankful for God’s redemptive love in your lives.”

Early this month, parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar celebrated their oldest son Josh’s 29th birthday with a sweet family photo, which featured Josh and Anna and the couple’s four children: Mackynzie, 7, Michael, 5, Marcus, 3, and Meredith, 19 months.

Congrats to Josh and Anna!