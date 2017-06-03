Expecting Parents Josh & Anna Duggar Celebrate 'Fun-Loving' Son Marcus' 4th Birthday — See the Family Photos!

What’s a party without balloons and cupcakes?

To celebrate Josh and Anna Duggar‘s third child, Marcus, turning another year older, members of the Duggar family, including grandparents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, came together for a birthday party for the four-year-old this week.

“Great time with family and friends celebrating Marcus’ birthday!” the Duggar family account posted to Instagram on Friday.

Utilizing the carousel feature on the photo and video-sharing app, the family shared multiple snapshots from the party, including Marcus with his parents, Josh and Anna.

Marcus posed for a picture with his grandma and grandpa, and also showed off some of his gifts, which included a white, orange and blue NERF toy.

Great time with family and friends celebrating Marcus' birthday! A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Jun 2, 2017 at 5:17pm PDT

Earlier on Friday, the Duggars also wished Marcus a happy birthday by sharing a sweet picture of him wearing two hats on his head: “Happy birthday to our fun-loving Marcus! You are a treasure! We love you, sweet boy!”

Happy birthday to our fun-loving Marcus! You are a treasure! We love you, sweet boy! A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Jun 2, 2017 at 7:50am PDT

FROM PEN: Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky Opens Up About Her Biggest Parenting Mishap

In March, Josh and Anna — who are parents to Mackynzie, 7, Michael, 5, Marcus, 4, and Meredith, 1 — announced in a blog post on the Duggar family website that they are expecting a fifth child — a baby boy due later this year.

“For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family. Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust,” the couple, who celebrated their eight-year wedding anniversary in September, began the post.

“We’ve learned that a life of faith and rebuilding a life together is simply done one day at a time,” the post continued.

“As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year. Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!” Josh and Anna signed the post.