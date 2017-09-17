Joseph Fiennes Reveals the Cast's Secret for Getting Through 'Tortuous' Scenes on The Handmaid's Tale

The Handmaid’s Tale may chart the rise of a theocratic dystopia and the men and women — mostly women – who suffer beneath it, but that doesn’t mean the Hulu drama was equally as bleak when the cameras weren’t rolling, according to series star Joseph Fiennes.

“It’s an odd thing: Whenever you do a kind of gritty piece, invariably it’s a sort of comedy behind the scenes,” Fiennes explained on the red carpet Sunday night before the Emmys in Los Angeles.

“Everyone’s very jovial,” Fiennes, 47, continued while speaking with PEOPLE’s JD Heyman and Lola Ogunnaike, host of Entertainment Weekly: The Show on PeopleTV.

“I think that’s sort of the secret of getting through something that’s sort of torturous,” Fiennes said. Lots of laughs, he said — but “off-camera.”

Of the show itself, which is based on Margaret Atwood’s novel, Fiennes warned, “There’s no let up. Next season is going to get even worse.”

“It’s going to be even more of a thriller,” he said.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, are airing live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET.