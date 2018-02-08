Like many expecting mothers, Kendra Duggar has battled morning sickness throughout her first pregnancy.

“During my pregnancy, I’ve had a lot of morning sickness and I think it’s slowly subsiding. But other than that, it’s been good,” Kendra said in a TLC video.

The Counting On star, who revealed in December that she and her husband, Joseph Duggar, are expecting their first child, announced Saturday that the couple will welcome a baby boy.

“We are so excited to announce that we are having a boy!” Joseph said in the video after the couple learned the sex of their baby. “I had said that I thought we would probably have a boy, but I was still surprised that I was actually right on that.”

Kendra, who initially thought the couple was “gonna have a girl,” said of what she’s looking forward to about having a boy: “I’m excited about all of the little outfits you can put on him and the little bowties.”

Added Joseph: “I think the thing that most excites me about having a son is that I’m going to be able to raise him up, teach him a lot of things that I do and I think that a lot of our interests will probably be similar.”

Since learning that she will be a first-time mom to a son, the mama-to-be plans to add more blue to the newlyweds’ nursery.

“Right now, the nursery color scheme is more greys and white, but we’ll probably end up putting a little more touches of blue in there,” she explained. “We have not shopped for any baby clothes yet. I figured we’ll do that after we found out the gender, so I guess we can start now.”

WATCH: Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell Expecting First Child

After the reveal on Saturday, Joseph’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, extended their congratulations to the couple.

“We are so excited for Joe and Kendra! We know they will be great parents and this little one will be such a blessing!” said the family patriarch and matriarch. “We are thankful for all of our precious grandchildren!!”

Counting On returns Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.