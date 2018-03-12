Joseph Duggar's Wife Kendra Finds the Perfect Sparkly Wedding Dress — But Has One Change to Make

Kendra Caldwell is almost ready to say yes to the dress.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Monday night’s episode of TLC’s Counting On, Joseph Duggar‘s now-wife goes shopping for her wedding dress and instantly falls in love with a cap sleeve dress with a sparkly top — but she has a slight issue with the bottom of the gown.

As soon as the 19-year-old walks out of the dressing room, her whole face lights up — although she later admits the experience was a little surreal.

“It was definitely strange to see myself in a wedding dress,” she says. “You always dream of the day, but when it actually arrives, you can’t really believe it. It’s like, ‘Is this really happening?’ ”

Continuing, she praises the dress, saying, “This dress top is perfect for me because the whole top is covered in sparkle — I mean, tons of little jewels. And I really liked the modest, higher neckline.”

But there was still one tiny problem.

“When it came to the skirt, it’s just boring,” she says. “It’s not my personality.”

Kendra eventually opted for a more frilly skirt when she and Joseph, 23, tied the knot — and shared their first kiss! — last September.

In December, the couple announced they are expecting their first child, later confirmed to be a baby boy.

“I’ve always dreamed of having my own family and it’s really just kind of surreal that it’s actually here,” said dad-to-be Joseph at the time. “I kind of think it’s going to be a boy — but either way, I’m happy just to have a baby.”

Counting On airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.