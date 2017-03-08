Joseph Duggar Is Officially Courting Kendra Caldwell: 'She's the Best!'

Another Duggar has entered into a courtship and this time, it’s one of the boys!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that Joseph Duggar has entered into a courtship with family friend Kendra Caldwell after the pair met through their church.

“We are so excited to share the news with others that we are courting,” the 22-year-old tells PEOPLE. “Our families are close friends through church and this has allowed Kendra and me to get to know each other. She’s the best!”

As for Caldwell, she couldn’t be more excited for this moment.

“I’m looking forward to getting to spend more time with Joseph as we take this exciting step toward a new season in life,” the 18-year-old adds. “It’s a really wonderful moment!”

The news of Joseph’s courtship comes just one week after his younger sister, Joy-Anna, 19, got engaged to her partner Austin Forsyth.

Joy-Anna announced on the special episode of Counting On: Jinger’s Wedding in November that she had entered into a courtship with her friend of 15 years, whom she first met when his family moved to Arkansas and started attending the Duggars’ church.

Tune-in to new episodes of Counting On begin airing this Summer on TLC.