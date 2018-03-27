Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell Are All Smiles in Newly Released Wedding Photos

The Duggars are commemorating a special day.

On Monday night’s Counting On, fans got to watch the September nuptials of Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell unfold. Following the episode, the family shared a full photo album of the big day on their official blog.

They also shared one of the photos on Instagram: a shot of Joseph, 23, and Kendra, 19, cutting their cake.

“Joe and Kendra had such a beautiful wedding day with each detail being looked after,” the family captioned the post. “We are so happy to share more photos of the incredible day!”

Joseph and Kendra first met through their church and began courting in March 2017; Joseph later popped the question at his sister Joy-Anna‘s wedding in May.

After throwing joint a bachelor and bachelorette party in July, the couple went on to tie the knot on Sep. 8 at the First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. They were married by her father, who is a pastor.

The 22-person wedding party included Joseph’s brother Josiah as the best man, joined by John David, Jedidiah, Jeremiah, Jason, James and Justin as groomsmen. Kendra’s sister Lauren was her maid of honor, and her 10 bridesmaids included her mother Christina and the groom’s sisters Jana, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joy-Anna, Johannah and Jennifer.

“It is an amazing feeling to be husband and wife,” Joseph told PEOPLE exclusively at the time. “It’s something that I’ve always dreamed of to have a wife and to raise a family in a way that honors the lord. We are to very excited to see what God has in the future for us.”

RELATED VIDEO: Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell Are Married!

Following their “I dos,” Joseph and Kendra jetted off to Greece for their honeymoon.

“It’s really an amazing feeling to know it’s official and we’re really married,” Joseph told PEOPLE at the time. “Once we were engaged, time seemed to move so slowly and now here we are — married! We’re just enjoying every bit of it.”

“One of the most enjoyable things about being married to Joe is just being together so much,” added Kendra. “I can hug him, kiss him, talk with and be with him all the time. Being with your best friend make marriage amazing.”

In December, the couple announced they are expecting their first child, later confirmed to be a baby boy.

“I’ve always dreamed of having my own family and it’s really just kind of surreal that it’s actually here,” dad-to-be Joseph told PEOPLE. “I kind of think it’s going to be a boy — but either way, I’m happy just to have a baby.”