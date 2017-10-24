You may now kiss the bride — for the first time!

On Monday night’s episode of TLC’s Counting On, Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar finally shared their first kiss after the happy couple both said “I do.”

“It is my privilege and it is my honor, not only as their pastor but as [Kendra’s] father and now Joe’s new father, to pronounce them husband and wife,” Caldwell’s father said before uttering the magic words, “You may kiss your bride.”

And as rose petals fell down from the ceiling, Caldwell and Duggar shared a long, passionate first kiss.

“I love you,” they both said to each other afterwards, with Caldwell adding, “This is the best ever. It was the best kiss ever.”

However, as the newly married couple prepared to exit the chapel together as husband and wife, a minor disaster occurred: the power in the church suddenly went out. But after a moment of stunned silence, the show went on and Caldwell and Duggar happily ran down the aisle arm-in-arm.

“The power went out I guess in the city, so we are trying to light everything with candle light,” Jana Duggar said after the ceremony was over.

“Everything else is kind of shut down right now, but we have all the food cooked [and] everything already set out. I think everybody still has smiles on their faces and is having a good time,” Jedidiah Duggar added, right before the power suddenly turned back on. “And there it is!”

Counting On airs Mondays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.