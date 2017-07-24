Joseph Duggar and his fiancée Kendra Caldwell are one step closer to walking down the aisle!

Nearly two months after getting engaged, the happy couple’s love for one another was documented in a gorgeous, outdoor engagement photo shoot.

“Joe and Kendra had a wonderful engagement photo session! We are so happy to share these with you!” the Duggar Family website shared in a blog post on July 20, which accompanied multiple shots from the session, captured by Elizabeth Joy Photo.



For the engagement shoot, Duggar sported a pink, long-sleeved dress shirt, jeans and a belt, which he paired with dark shoes. Bride-to-be Caldwell, who met her fiancé through their church, wore a knee-length jean skirt, a short-sleeved olive green top and brown wedges.

The couple was all smiles for the photo shoot — captured both outside in a field and in a barn — and held hands throughout. In one of the sweet shots, Duggar, 22, lovingly looks at Caldwell as he gently pulls her hands up to his face. In another photo, they make a heart shape with their two hands.

Duggar popped the question to Caldwell while attending his sister Joy-Anna‘s wedding at the end of May.

“We are super excited,” the couple exclusively told PEOPLE at the time. “It’s great to not be courting anymore, now we’re engaged!”

“I’m so happy and so shocked. There’s so many words I want to say, but just shocked,” said Caldwell.

Duggar added, “I was definitely nervous going into it, but I wasn’t afraid that she was going to say no, because she has said, ‘I’m just waiting on you!’”

In March, they shared the news of their courtship exclusively with PEOPLE.

“We are so excited to share the news with others that we are courting,” Duggar said. “Our families are close friends through church and this has allowed Kendra and me to get to know each other. She’s the best!”

Counting On concludes its current season Monday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC with new episodes kicking off on Sept. 11.