They're on a Boat! All the Details from Joseph Duggar & Kendra Caldwell's Joint Bachelor & Bachelorette Parties

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell are almost ready to walk down the aisle, but first they’re throwing a boat party!

On Friday, the couple, along with 25 of their friends and family, took a fleet of decorated vehicles to Beaver Lake in Arkansas, where they set off for some fun on the water.

“We decided to do a joint bachelor-bachelorette party because we love spending time together,” the pair tells PEOPLE exclusively. “We figured this would be a really good activity for both of our families to connect.”

The group had a blast, going water skiing and tubing on their pontoon, ski boat and high-performance speed boat. Later, the future bride and groom served guests a picnic lunch.

“We ended up doing the waterskiing and tubing for our joint bachelor-bachelorette party because Kendra loves the water, and I just enjoy doing whatever she’s doing,” says Joseph, 22.

The pair, who first met through their church, began courting in March and Joseph later popped the question to Kendra at his sister Joy-Anna’s wedding in May.

“We are super excited,” the happy couple told PEOPLE exclusively at the time. “It’s great to not be courting anymore, now we’re engaged!”