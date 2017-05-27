Another Duggar is about to say “I do!”

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that after courting for a few months, Joseph Duggar popped to question to Kendra Caldwell while attending his sister Joy-Anna‘s wedding on Friday.

The pair, who met through their church, were happy to share the news with PEOPLE.

“We are super excited. It’s great to not be courting anymore, now we’re engaged!” the happy couple tells PEOPLE exclusively.

“I’m so happy and so shocked. There’s so many words I want to say, but just shocked,” says Kendra.

Joseph adds, “I was definitely nervous going into it, but I wasn’t afraid that she was going to say no, because she has said, ‘I’m just waiting on you!'”

In March, the happy couple shared the news of their courtship exclusively with PEOPLE.

“We are so excited to share the news with others that we are courting,” the 22-year-old said at the time. “Our families are close friends through church and this has allowed Kendra and me to get to know each other. She’s the best!”

“I’m looking forward to getting to spend more time with Joseph as we take this exciting step toward a new season in life,” Caldwell, 18, added. “It’s a really wonderful moment!”

A new season of Counting On returns June 12 on TLC.