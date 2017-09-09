Joseph Duggar is a married man!

The reality star and Kendra Caldwell, 19, exchanged vows on Friday at the First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

Duggar told PEOPLE exclusively of his joy just after saying “I do”.

“It is an amazing feel to be husband and wife,” the 18-year-old said.

“It’s something that I’ve always dreamed of to have a wife and to raise to raise a family in a way that honors the lord. We are to very excited to see what God has in the future for us.”

The bride wore a Renee Miller jeweled top with princess skirt for her big day, while the groomsmen wore blush ties. The wedding colors included navy with hints of burgundy and soft yellow. The theme was classic and formal with a romantic evening feel.

The night before their ‘I do’s,’ the couple dined on Mexican food and ice cream at their rehearsal dinner, and for their “fun and festive” reception held at the church’s gym, they served cupcakes, coffee and salty snack food.

Joseph, 23, and Kendra had a 22-person wedding party, with his brother Josiah serving as the best man joined by John David, Jedidiah, Jeremiah, Jason, James and Justin as groomsmen.

Kendra’s sister Lauren was her maid of honor, plus ten bridesmaids including Christina (Kendra’s mom) and the room’s sisters Jana, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joy, Johannah and Jennifer.

Joe popped the question to Kendra at his sister Joy-Anna’s wedding back in May after courting for a few months. “Our families are close friends through church and this has allowed Kendra and me to get to know each other,” Joe said at the time. She’s the best!”

