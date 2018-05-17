Days of Our Lives Actor Joseph Campanella Dies at Age 93 of Natural Causes

American character actor Joseph Campanella died Wednesday at the age of 93.

The decorated actor’s daughter-in-law Sandy Campanella told Variety that the actor died at his home in Sherman Oaks, California. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed he died of natural causes.

Campanella was best known for his work on Dynasty spinoff The Colbys, in which he played Barbara Stanwyck’s love interest, and for his roles in daytime dramas The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives and The Guiding Light.

John Springer Collection/Corbis via Getty

In 1985, Campanella told PEOPLE that while shooting his first scene with Stanwyck, the actress didn’t want the moment to end.

“I said the last line, which was, ‘You’re my mystery lady.’ The director cried, ‘Cut!’ but Barbara continued playing the scene. She said: ‘Oh, God, hold me. Nobody has said that to me in years,’ “ he said.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Campanella received an Emmy nomination in 1968 for outstanding performance by an actor in a supporting role in a drama for his work as Len Wickersham in CBS’s crime drama Mannix.

He was also nominated for a Tony award in 1962 for his performance alongside Henry Fonda and Olivia de Havilland in A Gift of Time.

The actor is survived by wife Jill Campanella, whom he married in 1964, and his seven sons and eight grandchildren, according to Variety.