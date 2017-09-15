Jordyn Woods Admits It’s Hard to Find ‘Balance’ in Her Friendship with Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods are ride-or-die besties — but that doesn’t mean they see eye-to-eye all the time.

On Sunday’s season finale of Life of Kylie, Woods admits that while she loves being there for Jenner, she’s struggling with finding a balance between constantly attending events and traveling with Jenner while living her own life at the same time.

“I just feel bad saying no to doing things because we really only have each other,” she says. “I don’t want you out here doing stuff by yourself — that’s not fun. It’s just hard for me to find the balance in my life.”

“I do feel like I do a lot of s— by myself,” Jenner says

“I do come to a lot of places though,” Woods insists.

“But I don’t see you!” Jenner says.

Woods is quick to defend herself, bringing up a recent trip to Miami the girls took.

“Because you are occupied,” she points out. “In Miami was I supposed to just sit in my room and wait until you guys are ready to go?”

“I was doing my makeup!” Jenner exclaims. “No, Jordyn. I was going to go in your room and do my makeup with you and get ready and we were going to leave. It was just a miscommunication. I literally called you and you were like: ‘I just left.’ Remember?!”

“No — I left because I waited two hours,” Woods says. “I knocked on the door and you were just like: ‘No.’ And I was like: ‘K.’ You just have to look at it from my side, too.”

Jenner, 20, insists that she is doing her best to see things from Woods’ perspective.

“I never force you to do anything,” she says. “I’ve always been the ‘stan’ for you, like, always do what you want. Don’t make me seem like I’m forcing you to do s—.”

But of course, all’s well that ends well — and Woods admits that she is equally responsible in this case.

“I don’t want you to feel like I am saying you’re dragging me to these places, because it’s all me,” she says. “Even being around you I feel pressured. Not even from you.”

“We should all strive to be great,” Jenner says.

“I need to be the best me I can be,” Woods says. “And you help me become the best me I can be.”

The season finale of Life of Kylie airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!