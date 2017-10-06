Jordyn Woods Gushes Over Pregnant Kylie Jenner: ‘Having a Best Friend Is Everything’

Jordyn Woods gets by with a little help from her best friend.

At a World Smile Day celebration in West Hollywood on Thursday, Woods had plenty of nice things to say about Kylie Jenner, her famous bestie.

“Having a best friend is, like, everything. I feel like everyone deserves a best friend. It’s just like having someone you can call at any time,” the 20-year-old Wilhelmina Curve model told reporters. “Obviously, I have my family and I have my mom, but sometimes you need that extra person that isn’t a part of everything, going through the same things as you. It’s really helpful. I feel like right now, at this age, you develop the friends that you’re going to have forever, and we do everything together.”

Asked whether she thought her friendship with Jenner would stand the test of time Woods replied, “Nothing’s forever, but for as long as I can imagine, I believe so.”

But one thing Woods wouldn’t discuss was her BFF’s pregnancy. When asked if she thought it would be an honor to be a god mom, Woods responded, “A god mom?”

“In the future, whenever that is, who knows? I’ll have probably have a lot of godchildren from all my friends, because we’re all just like a family,” Woods said, adding that she hadn’t received any formal requests yet.

Woods also declined to comment on what kind of a parent she thinks Jenner would be. “Honestly, I have no clue. I have a no clue,” she repeated. “I don’t really have any comments on that.”

Woods, who also stars with Jenner on her reality show Life of Kylie, went on to share her secrets on how to maintain a friendship with somebody when everybody’s always looking for cracks in your relationship.

“I feel like it’s important that you have the same understanding with your friend. You both have the same understanding and you know that I can trust this person, and I’m not going to do this, and that person is not going to do the same,” Woods said. “Honestly, you can’t really trust anyone. You really can’t. People stab you in the back all the time, but I feel like my friendships that I have, you just have the same understanding.”