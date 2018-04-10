Jordan Rodgers Honors His Older Brother Luke on National Sibling Day — But What About Aaron?

Bachelorette alum Jordan Rodgers and his older brother, NFL star Aaron, seem to still be estranged.

To celebrate National Sibling Day on Tuesday, Jordan, who fell in love with fiancée JoJo Fletcher on season 12 of The Bachelorette, posted an Instagram of himself and his eldest brother, Luke, standing side-by-side with arms embraced.

In the caption, Jordan, 29, gave a loving shout-out to Luke but made no mention of their middle brother, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron.

“I’ve looked up to this guy since I was a little kid,” Jordan, 29, wrote about Luke.

“He is the coolest, best dressed, has the biggest heart, lovable, best griller, little kid big brother I could ask for. Love you bro!” he added. “Still jealous of your facial hair… #butnotthebodyhair.”

A source close to Aaron says that while he loves his brothers very much, “There is always drama between them.”

“Yes, that was probably intentional, and the whole family knows it,” the source adds of Jordan’s Instagram post. “They are so passive-aggressive sometimes. They are just like any other family, with petty arguments and jealousy and all the other things. But at the end of the day, they really do love each other. But the relationship is strained.”

Concludes the source: “They bicker and fight, but if one of them need something, the rest of them will be on a plane immediately to help them. Even though Jordan and Aaron don’t always see eye to eye, I know that Aaron loves Jordan, and he believes that Jordan loves him. It’s unfortunate that the family’s drama is in the public eye, and that Jordan will do something like this to drum up more attention that is really unnecessary. “

Word of the Rodgers family’s rift became public knowledge in spring 2016 when Jordan appeared on The Bachelorette. While on the show, Jordan revealed that although he was very close with his oldest brother Luke, Aaron is estranged from the rest of the family.

Aaron also didn’t appear when Fletcher went to California to meet the Rodgers family during the hometown dates episode of the reality show.

“It’s just the way he’s chosen to do life,” Jordan explained on the show. “I chose to stay close with my family and my parents and my brother [Luke].”

Luke went on to explain that although the family tries to not bring up the drama, they are all deeply affected by the situation.

“It pains both of us like, not to have that relationship [with Aaron] – we miss our brother,” Luke revealed on the show. “I trust that God brings things full circle and that everything would just get back to us being a family.”

Aaron Rodgers (left) and Jordan Rodgers (right)

At the time, Aaron, 34, told ABC’s WISN 12 News that he hadn’t been following Jordan’s quest for love on the small screen.

“I haven’t seen the show, to be honest with you, so it hasn’t really affected me a whole lot,” said Aaron, adding that he didn’t want to elaborate on his relationship with his family.

“As far as those kinds of things go, I’ve always found that it’s a little inappropriate to talk publicly about some family matters, so I’m just – I’m not going to speak on those things, but I wish him well in the competition,” he said.

Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher

Although Jordan went on to get engaged to Fletcher, the couple shared in August 2016 that Aaron had yet to meet his brother’s fiancée.

“It’s the same situation that it’s been, but it’s not something that we – it’s not the focus for us right now, it’s about us,” Fletcher explained at the time.

Jordan likewise emphasized his relationship moving forward.

“Anything with my family, JoJo’s been a part of my family, and any conversations we have about that moving forward are with us and about us, and we’re excited about starting that journey with our families,” he admitted. “I’ll be in Dallas closer to her family, and so we’re ready for that.”

A source close to the Green Bay Packers quarterback previously told PEOPLE the brothers have had a lifelong rivalry.

“[They] have always been competitive, and they’re always trying to one-up each other,” said the source. “It’s been that way since they were kids. They got older, and the stakes got higher.”

The rivalry came to a head three years ago, when the brothers got into a disagreement that soon became a “blow-up,” the source said. “It wasn’t an argument about anything all that interesting. Some things were said on both sides that were regrettable.”

“Their parents got involved in the middle of it,” the source added. “Everyone needed a cooling-off period. It could have ended there, but some people chose to go public with it, rather than keeping it a private family matter. And here we are.”