Jordan Rodgers Remembers the Day He Met Fiancée JoJo Fletcher 1 Year Ago with Kissy Bachelorette Throwback

It’s been exactly one year since Jordan Rodgers met his bride-to-be.

On Thursday, the former Bachelorette contestant shared an adorable throwback photo to Instagram of the night he met his fiancée JoJo Fletcher, a.k.a. “the rest of my life.”

“Exactly one year ago today I met the rest of my life,” Rodgers, 28, captioned the photo.

He added: “if I could do it all over again I would’ve kissed her straight out of the limo! (…and used a bit more hairspray) Love this one @joelle_fletcher.”

Posted on #ThrowbackThursday, the photo was captured on the evening that season 12 Bachelorette Fletcher met all of her suitors on night 1 of the ABC reality series.

Last May, Bachelor Nation watched as Rodgers was the first of Fletcher’s suitors to exit the limo — and got the first (real) kiss and the first impression rose.

Now, a year later, the Bachelorette couple are engaged and living together at their home in Dallas, Texas.

In a PEOPLE exclusive interview last August, the couple opened up about their journey to finding love with one another.

“I never doubted him. And since the show ended, he has proved his love to me every single day. He’s never given me one reason not to trust him,” Fletcher, 26, told PEOPLE.

“From that first interaction, I knew I could fall in love with Jordan,” she said. “And that scared me a lot, right off the bat! I knew falling in love with him could lead to heartbreak or something great. But I think talking about those fears with him and having those tough conversations got us to a really great place.”

A new season of The Bachelorette premieres May 22 on ABC.