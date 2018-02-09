For Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher, Valentine’s Day is about spending quality time with one another.

“For us, Valentine’s Day is low-key. We’ve done the nice dinner, but I think for us, the best thing, usually, is just a chill night,” Rodgers, 29, tells PEOPLE.

This year, Rodgers — who met, fell in love with and got engaged to Fletcher, 27, on season 12 of The Bachelorette — is planning to have a romantic night spent with his fiancée at their home in Dallas, Texas.

“We’ll probably make dinner and watch a movie or something. Her love language is words, so if I can do something that is just thoughtful — she doesn’t need a big gift or anything,” he shares about Fletcher. “She’s great. She just wants, like any girl, to feel appreciated and hear how you feel about them. So I always do something like that.”

But ahead of the love-centric holiday, the SEC Now broadcaster has another surprise in store for Fletcher: Rodgers has teamed up with Captain Morgan and is modeling the rum brand’s new Captain’s Posepants boxer briefs— and has hilarious pictures to prove it.

Courtesy Captain Morgan

“I think it’s going to be a surprise,” he says about sharing the photo shoot images with Fletcher. “Before I got here I was like, ‘I don’t really know what this is going to be,’ but then I saw it and I was like, ‘Okay, yes.’ So I texted her telling her it was awesome. She’s going to love the pictures.”

In addition to Fletcher, Rodgers will be gifting a few of his friends with the red underwear. “I’m going to get a few of them for my buddies, as well as JoJo. It’s a funny thing. So you can be romantic, and then you throw something in there that makes them laugh. That’s how I like to roll,” he shares.

Courtesy Captain Morgan

“My thing on Valentine’s Day is, yeah, you want to be thoughtful, but you also want to throw a little humor in there. So these are a really fun, absurd gift for guys and girls,” he explains about the briefs, which have a “higher slit on one leg so you can put that one up.”

While Rodgers didn’t consult Fletcher for his Captain Morgan underwear modeling, he does value the former Bachelorette’s style expertise when it comes to his personal wardrobe.

“I like to think I have good style. But whenever I wear something that she really likes, it makes it so much better,” he shares.

“Like for date night, I’ll throw something on and be like, ‘What do you think?’ And if she loves it, I’m good. Sometimes she’ll be like, ‘I don’t know …’ and then I change,” he explains. “So I always like to have her approval. And she’s got great style. Funky, great style.”