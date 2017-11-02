Jordan Rodgers Pens Adorable Birthday Message to 'Beautiful Soul' JoJo Fletcher

A year and a half into their engagement, Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher are as in love as ever.

The former Bachelorette star turned 27 on Wednesday, and her fiancé Rodgers, 29, shared a sweet birthday post on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday Joelle Hannah Fletcher!!” SEC analyst Rodgers captioned a selfie of the two. “You are my best friend, can’t imagine my life without you! To say you are the sweetest person I’ve ever known just doesn’t do it justice.”

“You truly have a beautiful soul!” he continued. “That is what first attracted me to you and what continues to amaze and inspire me everyday. I’ve never known a more loving, caring, selfless person in my life. Truly am so proud of you, so beyond blessed to have you in my life, and so in love with you! If you’re a bird…I’m a bird.”

RELATED VIDEO: JoJo Fletcher Talks Romance with Jordan Rodgers, Upcoming Wedding Plans & Kids!

The couple, who celebrated their 1-year engagement anniversary in May, are currently enjoying life together in Fletcher’s hometown of Dallas, Texas. And they’re not in any rush to tie the knot.

RELATED: Someone Call HGTV! JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers’ House Flip Proves the Bachelorette Couple Needs Their Own Show

“I think in the beginning you feel pressured [to set a wedding date],” Fletcher told PEOPLE in August. “But when you get comfortable, you realize that this isn’t something that you need to feel pressure on.”

“I think a lot of people are excited to ask about it and talk about it and I’m more than willing to talk about it because it’s also exciting for me to think about,” she continued. “We don’t feel the pressure of just setting a date, getting married — we’re really taking our time and enjoying each other.”