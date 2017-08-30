Jordan Rodgers Gushes About Fiancée JoJo Fletcher & Says He's 'Blessed Beyond Belief' to Have Her in His Life

Jordan Rodgers has The Bachelorette to thank for the one of the greatest gifts in his life.

Over the weekend, the SEC analyst‘s fiancée, JoJo Fletcher, threw him a surprise party days ahead of his birthday (he turns 29 on Wednesday).

To thank Fletcher, 26, for the surprise, Rodgers, 28, took to Instagram Tuesday, where he gave a sweet shout-out to his bride-to-be.

“This amazing woman I get to call mine surprised me this weekend for my Birthday,” Rodgers began.

“I am not easy to surprise, and somehow she managed to sneak my brother and two of my best friends into town without me knowing for a huge family and friend birthday dinner,” he wrote.

His heartfelt post continued, “I love her more than anything, she is the most thoughtful, loving, selfless person I know! She continues to amaze me and I am blessed beyond belief to have her in my life. However bub….you set the bar pretty high for #30 next year 😬😉.”

This past May, the couple, who met, fell in love and got engaged on Fletcher’s season 12 of The Bachelorette, celebrated their 1-year anniversary with adorable posts on Instagram.

“One year ago today, and even more my best friend every single day #1yearanniversary,” Rodgers captioned a photo of the duo cuddled up on a beach and overlooking the ocean.

The former ABC Bachelorette also took to the photo and video-sharing app to post a video showcasing pictures and footage of the couple throughout the past year, including the first night that they met on the reality series.

“One year with you @jrodgers11,” she captioned the video, which played to the tunes of Brett Eldredge’s “Drunk on Your Love.”

“I love this crazy, beautiful, ridiculous life we have together ;)” she wrote.

Since getting engaged last year, the couple moved to Dallas, Texas, where they live together and are “happier than ever.”

“When we were apart, I remember thinking: ‘This would be so much better if we were together,’ ” Fletcher previously told PEOPLE. “As soon as it ended I was like: ‘Let’s pack up, let’s move in!’ It was the best thing that could have happened for our relationship.”