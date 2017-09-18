Property Brothers' Jonathan Scott and Girlfriend Hit the Emmys: 'My Co-Star In the Best Fairytale a Fella Could Ask For'

Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott and his girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov hit the 2017 Emmy Awards red carpet together, all dressed up for their night out in Hollywood.

“Alright 69th #Emmys let’s do this! #KeepinItWeird,” teased Scott on Instagram ahead of their arrival at the Microsoft Theatre.

He later shared another photo, gushing of Kuznetsov, “I’d like to thank my co-star in the best fairytale a fella could ask for!”

Kuznetsov met Scott at a charity gala in 2015 and recently revealed to PEOPLE that it took more than a little persuasion to get her to agree to a first date.

“I kind of shrugged him off at first,” Kuznetsov admitted. But after Jonathan “proceeded to social media stalk” her, she decided to give the relationship a whirl. And “It’s been happiness ever since,” she added.

Kuznetsov works at the brothers’ production company, Scott Brothers Entertainment as a Development Producer, so they’re often jet-setting together.

“We’ll take road trips, or I’ve set up scavenger hunts with all the things that I know she loves,” Scott previously told PEOPLE. “It doesn’t matter what we do, it could be dinner at a hole in the wall, but we always have fun.”

While Scott was off having fun, his brother Drew Scott was busy starting rehearsals for his upcoming whirl on Dancing with the Stars.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, are airing live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET.