Jon Stewart to Headline HBO Stand-Up Special — His First in 21 Years

A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

Jon Stewart is heading back to the stage for HBO.

The Emmy-winning comedian and former host of The Daily Show will headline a stand-up special for the pay-cable network, it was announced on Wednesday by HBO programming president Casey Bloys. And it’s been a while — 21 years, in fact. (In 1996, Stewart starred in Jon Stewart: Unleavened.) The network has not yet confirmed a date and location for the special.

Stewart also will emcee the “Night of Too Many Stars” special, which takes place Nov. 18 at Madison Square Garden. The event, which raises money for NEXT for Autism, features stand-up performances, sketches, and short films.

“I’m really thrilled to be able to return to stand-up on HBO,” said Stewart in a statement. “They’ve always set the standard for great stand-up specials. Plus, I can finally use up the last of the Saddam Hussein jokes left over from my first special.”

Stewart, who is an executive producer of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, signed a four-year deal with HBO in 2015, and earlier this year, plans were nixed for a digital animated series that was an Onion-like parody of a cable news network.

He also directed 2014’s big-screen political drama Rosewater.

