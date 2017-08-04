Will the Lannisters finally pay their debt?

As the fourth episode in season 7 of Game of Thrones fast approaches, the PEOPLE Now team is counting down their top three must-sees for the next episode of HBO’s fantasy epic.

1. Fire and ice: What’s next for Daenerys and Jon Snow?

Last week’s episode featured the long-awaited meeting between the show’s frontrunners for the Iron Throne, Jon Snow, now King in the North, and Daenerys Targaryen (who, at this point, has more titles than there are white guys with beards on the show). Despite many fans hoping for an instant romantic connection, the headstrong, young monarchs, portrayed by Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington, were less than amicable in their first meeting.

Will her dragons help Jon defeat the White Walkers? Will Jon bend the knee to Daenerys?

The preview shows Dany in distress, telling her dwindling advisors, “All my allies are gone. I’m losing.” Will she even make it to the next season?

2. Will Grey Worm make it back to Missandei?

After his romance with Missandei finally heated up, there’s no one fans want to survive more than Grey Worm. But now that he’s stuck in a trap set by the Lannisters and Euron Greyjoy (who’s basically the new Ramsay Snow), his future is totally uncertain.

Actor Jacob Anderson, who plays the Unsullied leader, told The Hollywood Reporter, “Everybody should be afraid for every character at this point in the show.”

However, he did seem to think Grey Worm was tougher than he looked at the end of last week’s episode. “He’s a pretty brave dude. I don’t think he’s afraid of being stranded. He’s just afraid of not seeing this person that he loves again.”

3. Who’s gonna die first, Varys or Melisandre?

After their bizarre encounter last week during which the Red Priestess predicted that both she and Varys will die in Westeros, fans are aching to know which one of these strangely beloved characters will be the first to kick it.

The Melisandre actress, Carice Van Houten, who’s a seven season veteran of the show, told PEOPLE recently that she hopes for the best for her character, but is also feeling anxious about The Red Woman’s future. “I hope she can use the power that she might still have for good purpose, but I don’t know,” she said. “I have a bit of a feeling that her journey is maybe now ending a little bit. She’s done everything she could do.”

Game of Thrones airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on HBO.