Police Called on Jon and Kate Gosselin over Verbal Custody Dispute at Orthodontist's Office

Police in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, responded after a call was made about a custody dispute between Jon and Kate Gosselin on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities were called to an orthodontist’s office around 1:10 p.m. due to a “verbal domestic dispute over child custody involving one minor (Female/13 years old),” according to E! News.

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, either Jon or Kate took one of their 13-year-old daughters to the orthodontist and the argument erupted over who would be taking her home.

“The call came in at 1:10 this afternoon for a verbal domestic argument … over the custody of one of their 13-year-old daughters,” a Wyomissing Police Department spokesperson told Entertainment Tonight. “No one was arrested and the daughter did go home with the father after she expressed that was her desire to do.”

The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 stars welcomed eight children over the course of their 10-year marriage: twins Mady and Cara, both 16, and sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Leah and Joel, each 13. They finalized their divorce in 2009.

This past May, the former couple’s sextuplets turned 13, and Kate shared a heartfelt Instagram post to celebrate the milestone.

“HAPPY 13th BIRTHDAY, my precious Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah and Joel! At this moment (7:51-7:53 am) 13 years ago, my life and heart were completed with your births!” the Kate Plus 8 star began.

“I love you all and NO MATTER WHAT it requires of me, I will ALWAYS be there for you; I’ll always be your biggest cheerleader, your role model by example, your shoulder to cry on, the hug and laugh you need, and your mommy and friend! I love you guys!” she continued.

Although her children are all growing up and have each entered their teenage years, Kate admitted in a recent Kate Plus 8 TLC promo that she still worries about their pasts, presents and futures.

“Being in a family of eight kids and a single mom, worrying about their present, their future, how to feed them, their college, how they turn out, all of it — you never stop worrying,” she said.