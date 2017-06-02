Jon Hamm Says Being Single 'Sucks' After Split from Jennifer Westfeldt: 'It's Really Hard'

Jon Hamm is opening up about the downsides of bachelor life.

In a candid interview with InStyle, the 46-year-old actor spoke about life after his 2015 split from his longtime partner Jennifer Westfeldt, lamenting that the single life “sucks.”

“It’s hard,” he said. “It’s hard to be single after being together for a long time. It’s really hard. It sucks.”

He and the 47-year-old writer-director called it quits in September 2015 after 18 years together. At the time, the pair issued a joint statement to PEOPLE that read: “With great sadness, we have decided to separate, after 18 years of love and shared history. We will continue to be supportive of each other in every way possible moving forward.”

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that Westfeldt had been more like a manager or a mother to the actor than a girlfriend.

The source said that although Westfeldt kept a “tight leash” on Hamm, “she would also take care of him and support him” during difficult times.

“He has always had demons and needed a mother figure in his life,” said the source of the actor, who lost both his parents to illness before he finished college.

“I’m certainly damaged — there’s no denying it,” he told InStyle. “I was talking to my therapist yesterday, and she was newly flabbergasted at something I told her. I think she’d just forgotten it. I was like, ‘We’ve already gone through this!’ But if you look at the history of my life, it’s not great. When your mom dies when you’re 9, and your dad dies when you’re 20, and then you live on couches in other people’s basements … I mean, there’s certainly a version of that person who does not come out of it as successfully as I have.”

Hamm and Westfeldt had been plagued by breakup rumors in the months leading up to the news. The split came just months after the former Mad Men star completed rehab for alcohol abuse, at the time crediting Westfeldt for standing by him during treatment.

“We live in a world where to admit anything negative about yourself is seen as a weakness, when it’s actually strength,” Hamm told InStyle. “It’s not a weak move to say, ‘I need help.’ In the long run it’s way better, because you have to fix it.”