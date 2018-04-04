Jon Hamm Talks Frat Hazing Allegations, His Softcore Porn Gig and Split from Jennifer Westfeldt

Long before finding household name status as the lead of Mad Men, Jon Hamm was just a struggling actor trying to make ends meet.

In a new interview with Esquire for the cover of the spring/summer issue of the magazine’s bi-annual style manual, The Big Black Book, Hamm, 47, opens up about his past — including his experience working as a set-dresser for softcore porn movies after moving from Missouri to Los Angeles at the age of 25.

“I’d lost my catering gig,” he recalled. “I was like, ‘I need a job.’ My friend said, ‘You can have my job. I’m doing set dressing.’ I said, ‘I don’t know how to do that.’ She says, ‘It’s not that hard. They’ll hire anybody. … It’s just soul-crushing for me. I can’t do it.’ ”

“I said, ‘Soul-crushing: That sounds amazing. I’ll do it,’ ” he continued. “And she’s like, ‘It’s for these Skinemax soft-core titty movies.’ I asked, ‘What do you do?’ She hands me this bucket with all of her tools in it and says, ‘You just move shit around. Do whatever they want you to do.’ I went in the following Monday and said, ‘I’m the new set dresser.’ Literally, no one blinked.”

Marc Hom

Hamm also briefly touched on another element of his long-ago past: the details of his involvement in a 1990 fraternity hazing gone wrong — though according to Esquire‘s Maximillian Potter, the actor’s tone became “tinged with anger” when the topic was brought up.

The incident was reported in Texas newspapers at the time and resurfaced in 2015 — just as Mad Men was airing its final season. According a copy of a 1991 lawsuit obtained by the Associated Press at the time, Hamm was one of a number of Sigma Nu frat members who participated in a violent college hazing incident in November 1990 at the University of Texas-Austin.

Assault charges were filed against Hamm and fellow members; they were later dropped.

“I wouldn’t say it’s accurate,” Hamm told the magazine. “Everything about that is sensationalized. I was accused of these things I don’t. … It’s so hard to get into it. I don’t want to give it any more breath.”

“It was a bummer of a thing that happened,” he added. “I was essentially acquitted. I wasn’t convicted of anything. I was caught up in a big situation, a stupid kid in a stupid situation, and it’s a f—ing bummer. I moved on from it.”

Marc Hom

Marc Hom

In addition to the resurfaced hazing incident and the conclusion of Mad Men, 2015 was also the year Hamm split from his longtime girlfriend Jennifer Westfeldt after 18 years together, months after the actor’s stint in rehab for alcohol abuse.

“I had a lot of shifts in my life,” Hamm told Esquire. “A lot of rearranging of priorities. I don’t think it was conscious, but it was necessary. It was tricky, and the dust is still settling in many ways.”

“Good, bad, indifferent: It’s ephemeral,” he added. “So sit in it for a minute and experience it. If it sucks, it too will be gone in a minute.”