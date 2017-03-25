Jon Gosselin, Male Stripper? Former TLC Star Is Joining Magic Mike-style Male Revue

You’ve seen Jon Gosselin minus Kate — now see him minus his clothes!

The 39-year-old former reality star — who rose to fame on Jon and Kate Plus 8, the TBS series which about his then-wife and their eight children — is joining the dancers at Caesars Atlantic City’s Untamed Male Revue for a one-night-only event on April 1.

Owner Eric Millstein confirmed Gosselin’s gig at the New Jersey hotel and casino’s Dusk Nightclub to PEOPLE, saying “it is R-rated, not X-rated.”

The performance will feature choreography from an ex-Vegas showgirl with costumes, he explains.

“Jon has been rehearsing every every week,” Millstein says, adding that the club plans to feature different celebrities in the future.

Untamed Male Revue describes itself as “Vegas style performance featuring the best male dancers in Atlantic City.” Mellstein compares the show to numbers seen in the 2012 film Magic Mike and in the popular Australian export Thunder from Down Under.

“It’s not cheesy or sleazy,” he says, emphasizing that the evening’s emcees are all women.

Gosselin’s gig is on April 1 — his 40th birthday.

TMZ was first to report the news.