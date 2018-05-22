Jon Gosselin Enjoys Mexican Food with Daughter Hannah After Spending the Weekend Together

Jon Gosselin and his daughter Hannah have been spending plenty of time together lately.

On Monday, the former TLC star shared a photo of the father-daughter duo on Instagram.

“After a long weekend together, Hannah and I are enjoying some Mexican food!!!!” he captioned the selfie, which was snapped at a local restaurant in his hometown of Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

The post comes after Jon and Hannah celebrated her 14th birthday together earlier this month and paid a visit to her brother Collin, who is currently enrolled in a program away from home for children with special needs.

Jon, 41, has not posted any recent photos with the rest of the sextuplet — Aaden, Alexis, Leah or Joel — but he dedicated a post wishing them all a happy birthday on May 10.

“Happy 14th Birthday to Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden and Collin!!!” he captioned an old photo of them. “I can’t believe it’s been this long!!! Whew that when fast!!! Daddy loves you all very much!!!”

Jon and Kate Gosselin, 43, finalized their divorce in 2009. Since their separation, Jon has been focused on his DJing career and battled his ex-wife for custody of the sextuplets and 17-year-old twins Mady and Cara.

Though he wished them a happy birthday via Instagram in October, Jon remains estranged from the twins. In August 2016, Mady and Cara told PEOPLE that they weren’t speaking to their father, who had given interviews to some media outlets about their strained relationship.

“He makes it seem like we’re being kept from him, which is insane,” Mady said. “He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don’t want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen.”

“He doesn’t even know us,” she added. “How can he dare to talk about us?”