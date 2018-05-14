Jon Gosselin Posts Photo with Son Collin Celebrating His 14th Birthday

Collin Gosselin celebrated his 14th birthday with dad Jon.

On Saturday, Jon, 41, shared a rare photo of Collin, who is enrolled in a program away from home for children with special needs. In the photo, Collin poses alongside Jon and his sister Hannah. A birthday cake covered in candles and a pizza can also be seen in the shot.

“Glad I could celebrate my son Collin’s 14th birthday with him and his sister!” Jon captioned the photo.

The post, shared the day before Mother’s Day, came after Jon publicly wished sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Leah and Joel a happy birthday on social media Thursday.

“Happy Birthday Hannah!!! 14 already,” he captioned a photo of the father-daughter duo at a local bakery in his hometown of Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “Bday breakfast with my daughter before the bus stop!!!”

The former reality star also shared an old photo of the six siblings.

“Happy 14th Birthday to Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden and Collin!!!” he captioned the post. “I can’t believe it’s been this long!!! Whew that when fast!!! Daddy loves you all very much!!!”

Jon and Kate Gosselin finalized their divorce in 2009. Since their separation, Jon has been focused on his DJing career and battled his ex-wife for custody of the sextuplets and 17-year-old twins Mady and Cara.

In August 2016, Kate, 43, exclusively opened up to PEOPLE about her decision to enroll Collin in the program away from home, which she said “is helping him learn the skills he needs to be the best him he can be.”

“Collin has special needs,” the TLC star said. “[There’s] a fairly fluid diagnosis of what those needs are, but he needs to learn certain strategies to help him deal with things. This has been a struggle we’ve had for a very long time, and it’s one I’ve dealt with on my own. I’ve felt very alone in this. By the same token, it’s not something that has only impacted me or him – our entire family has been impacted.”

“We miss him so much, so it’s been hard because there is a huge hole in our family without him here,” she added. “But it comforts us to know he’s where he needs to be right now, and I can feel good about that.”

A few months later, in November 2016, Kate told PEOPLE that the program is helping Collin get “precisely what he needs.”

“I don’t know what the road ahead entails, but I’m very happy with the care that he’s getting, and am still completely comforted by the fact that he is so clearly exactly where he needs to be,” she said. “It comforts me as a mother — because when you, as a mom, can’t give your kids what they need, it is a huge comfort to find people who can.”

Last July, an episode of TLC Kate Plus 8 chronicled the sextuplets’ 13th birthday — with Collin notably absent.

“This year [was] much like last year,” said Kate. “Obviously the difference is that Collin wasn’t there. I am comforted with the fact that my kids, all of them, each unique child, is receiving exactly what they need and that hasn’t changed. I’ve said that before, I’ll say it again. It’s a bittersweet moment [and] we’ve had many of them.”

“You can’t do anything without realizing he’s missing,” she added. “So we may not say it, but it’s always there.”