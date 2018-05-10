Jon Gosselin Grabs 'Bday Breakfast' with Hannah on Sextuplets' 14th Birthday: 'Daddy Loves You'

Jon Gosselin is celebrating his sextuplets’ big day.

On Thursday, the former TLC star shared two posts in honor of Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Leah and Joel’s 14th birthday.

“Happy Birthday Hannah!!! 14 already,” he captioned a photo of the father-daughter duo at a local bakery in his hometown of Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “Bday breakfast with my daughter before the bus stop!!!”

Jon, 41, also shared an old photo of the six siblings.

“Happy 14th Birthday to Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden and Collin!!!” he captioned the post. “I can’t believe it’s been this long!!! Whew that when fast!!! Daddy loves you all very much!!!”

Jon and Kate Gosselin finalized their divorce in 2009. Since their separation, Jon has been focused on his DJing career and battled his ex-wife for custody of the sextuplets and 17-year-old twins Mady and Cara.

Though he wished them a happy birthday via Instagram in October, Jon remains estranged from the twins. In August 2016, Mady and Cara told PEOPLE that they weren’t speaking to their father, who had given interviews to some media outlets about their strained relationship.

“He makes it seem like we’re being kept from him, which is insane,” Mady said. “He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don’t want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen.”

“He doesn’t even know us,” she added. “How can he dare to talk about us?”

Kate, meanwhile, is moving on with her life. This fall, the mom of eight will return to TV for a TLC series documenting her dating life, Kate Plus Date.

“I started picturing myself sitting in a rocking chair, knitting, and words like ‘old maid’ and ‘spinster’ started to come to mind, and I realized that no, I don’t want that to be my fate,” she told PEOPLE exclusively of the series.

Though she admitted her life is “very complicated,” she doesn’t want that to hold her back.

“If I’m going to date someone, I can’t just go out on a date — it’s creepy to me to think of just going out somewhere with some stranger, and so I actually feel like doing it like this is the best and safest way for me to go on a date — a camera crew will be there! I’ll be safe!” she said. “And the person will have been vetted by a matchmaker.”

When it comes to what she’s looking for in a match, Kate said she’s “open.”

“I do want someone with a set career, who is confident,” she said. “A grown-up with their own life, their own agenda, who knows who they are. If someone travels for work, that would be great, because I’m used to being on my own and being self-sufficient.”

Kate Plus Date is coming to TLC this fall.