JoJo Fletcher Reveals Her Advice for New Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay

JoJo Fletcher is passing on some helpful advice from one former Bachelorette to another.

On Feb. 13, ABC revealed that season 21 Bachelor contestant Rachel Lindsay will be given another shot at finding love when she stars on the upcoming season 13 of the The Bachelorette.

As Lindsay prepares to begin her journey to finding happily ever after, former Bachelorette Fletcher — who starred and found love on season 12 — has some tips for the new leading lady.

“I think she’s so smart, she’s intelligent, she’s confident, so confident, I just think she is the whole package, another Dallas girl!” Fletcher, 26, gushed to Extra on Tuesday. “I had a chance to talk to her not too long ago. … When I was saying confidence, I don’t think she’ll be scared to put guys in place, and I love that.”

“She’s a lawyer — she thinks a lot, she’s always in her head. I was gonna tell her try not to be in her head that much but also listen to that mind of yours because you’re smart, and don’t let you heart get carried away with the looks and the lust, ’cause it happens,” added Fletcher.

Last month, ABC made history in Bachelor Nation when it cast its first black lead with 31-year-old Lindsay, a lawyer from Dallas, Texas.

As for what she’s looking for in a man, Lindsay told PEOPLE after being announced as the new Bachelorette: “Physically, I really don’t have a type. … I’m very open, which I think will be really exciting when the guys come out the limo because I don’t know what I’m going to get!”

“I’m really not picky. I’m a sucker for a great smile. That’s probably my favorite physical attribute,” she continued. “I just want a guy with good morals, who’s funny. I’m corny, it’s easy to make me laugh. I like a guy who can hold a good conversation. I want him to be intelligent and ambitious.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.