JoJo Fletcher on the Advice She'd Give Nick Viall on DWTS: 'Stop Being in [Your] Head'

Although JoJo Fletcher has never competed on Dancing with the Stars, she has some sound advice for her fellow member of Bachelor Nation, Nick Viall, as he vies for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

While Viall, 36, wowed the judges with his Bachelor-themed rhumba on Monday’s Most Memorable Year night — including a steamy kiss with fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi to end the performance — and earned his personal best score of the competition so far, he just squeaked by elimination last week.

“What I would tell him is to stop being in his head so much,” Fletcher, 26, tells PEOPLE Now about her advice for Viall. “Just enjoy it and have fun and not take yourself too seriously, even though I know you want to get better.”

Even though the former Bachelor star is competing with people who have prior dance experience, such as former Beyoncé backup dancer Heather Morris and Fifth Harmony member Normani Kordei, Fletcher has been impressed with Viall so far.

“I think he’s doing much better than people thought he was going to do,” she shares. “He has rhythm — he can dance.”

While Fletcher names Morris and Kordei among Viall’s biggest competition, she’s rooting for another woman to win it: Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi

“I really love Erika Jayne. I would love to see her get up there and win it,” says Fletcher.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.