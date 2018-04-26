JoJo Fletcher Advises New Bachelorette Becca Kufrin to Try to 'Live in the Moment'

Despite her heartbreak after being proposed to — and then dumped — on The Bachelor, Becca Kufrin is embracing her journey as the new Bachelorette.

“She’s about to do the damn thing, right?” JoJo Fletcher, who successfully found love on season 12 of The Bachelorette, joked of Kufrin’s catchphrase while appearing on PEOPLE Now.

On a more serious note, Fletcher, 27, imparted some words of wisdom for Kufrin, 28.

“You know what, she had a really tough go. It’s her moment now, so I’m excited for her,” said the Texas native, who’s still engaged to her final pick, Jordan Rodgers. “I would say to really try to just take a moment during this experience, because it’s really crazy. I feel like I suffered amnesia from my whole experience and don’t remember anything, so to just try to live in the moment if you can.”

During March’s dramatic season 22 finale of The Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr. popped the question to Kufrin during the final rose ceremony in Peru — only to break up with her on during what Kufrin thought would be a romantic weekend together in Los Angeles.

During a filmed, sit-down discussion, Luyendyk Jr., 36, admitted that he still had feelings for runner-up Lauren Burnham, to whom he’s now engaged.

“He did get down on one knee, he did propose to me, he did say, ‘I’m committing to you, I choose you every day.’ That’s something that I only wanted to happen once in my life, and it’s been robbed from me ,and I can never have that one time moment again. And the second part is that he lied or hid his true feelings and emotions for weeks and weeks and weeks,” she told PEOPLE exclusively after the split. “The number one thing that I value in a relationship is honesty and loyalty, and I feel like I wasn’t given that.”

Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette premieres May 28 on ABC.