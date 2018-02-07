Johnny Weir Channels Celine Dion for Lip Sync Battle Showdown with Tara Lipinski

[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hD3sd-9tcRI&w=640&h=390]

Johnny Weir is vying for a different type of honor during the Winter Olympics — the Lip Sync Battle championship belt.

In an exclusive sneak peek of this week’s episode, the figure skating champion and Olympic bronze medalist takes on Celine Dion’s smash hit “My Heart Will Go On” from Titanic in a way that would make Jack and Rose proud.

The clip shows Weir lip-syncing into a handheld fan made to look like the Titanic ship itself while rocking an all-white number reminiscent of the gown Dion wore during her emotional performance of the song at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

After practically floating around the stage in heeled booties, host Chrissy Teigen asks, “Do you have a Beyoncé fan in your skirt or was that just the natural flow of your walk?” to which Weir responds, “I brought it with me — that is my natural flow.”

“I had a little help though,” he continues. “I wish I had a little bit more [hair] so I could blow that too.”

Courtesy Paramount Network

Weir will go head-to-head with his fellow former figure skater and best friend Tara Lipinski, who is set to perform Gwen Stefani’s 2004 hit “Hollaback Girl,” in this week’s showdown.

Lipinski doesn’t seemed fazed by her opponent’s display, though, as she and co-host LL Cool J can be seen laughing on the sidelines as Weir performs.

During the 2018 Winter Olympics, Weir and Lipinski will be featured figure skating commentators for the NBC Sports primetime booth starting Thursday in PyeongChang.

Lip Sync Battle airs at 10 p.m. ET on the Paramount Network.