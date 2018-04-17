David and Darlene Reunite! See Johnny Galecki's Return to Roseanne Alongside Sara Gilbert

David and Darlene are back.

On Tuesday’s episode of ABC’s Roseanne revival, Johnny Galecki will reprise his role as David Healy, the on-again, off-again beau to Sara Gilbert‘s Darlene.

The rebooted season has established the former couple have two kids, Harris and Mark, but have split up. In Tuesday’s episode, David pays an unexpected visit to the Conner family home, where Darlene and the kids live with her parents, Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) and Dan (John Goodman).

In a sneak peek at the episode, David makes his grand entrance, opting to sneak through Darlene’s bedroom window instead of coming through the front door.

“Why are you coming in the window, anyway?” she asks.

“Does your dad still live here? That’s why I’m coming in through the window,” he replies.

In another sneak peek, David nervously greets Dan and Roseanne, who aren’t exactly thrilled by his surprise appearance.

For better or worse, Darlene and David reunite on #Roseanne tonight at 8|7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/wYlJfnhcmS — Roseanne on ABC (@RoseanneOnABC) April 17, 2018

Big Bang Theory star Galecki, 42, starred on the original series from 1992-97. On Monday’s installment of The Talk, Gilbert, 43, revealed that she sought her former costar’s advice last year when picking out a name for her character’s son on the show, played by Ames McNamara.

“I thought I had to reach out to Johnny Galecki ’cause this is our kid together,” she said. “So I texted him, ‘What do you think we should name our baby boy?’ And then I said, ‘Oh, maybe Mark,’ because Mark was played by Glenn Quinn who was [Galecki’s] brother on the show who passed away.”

Roseanne airs Tuesday (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.