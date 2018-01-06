Johnny Galecki Says 'Everybody's Very Comfortable' with The Big Bang Theory Ending in Season 12

Looks like The Big Bang Theory will be calling it a day soon!

During an appearance at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, California on Saturday, star Johnny Galecki told reporters that the popular CBS sitcom was most likely going to end in season 12.

“The only manner in which the cast has discussed wrapping [The Big Bang Theory] has been that we’re all going to be very sad when that day comes,” Galecki, 42, said according to TVLine. “But I think at this point everyone’s very comfortable with 12 seasons being a good time to go home and see our families.”

The show — which is currently in the middle of it’s 11th season — also stars Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco and Mayim Bialik.

But although The Big Bang Theory may be ending soon, Young Sheldon is just getting started.

CBS announced on Saturday that they had decided to renew the show’s new spin-off sitcom — which centers around a 9-year-old version of Parson’s character — for a second season.

“Young Sheldon has made a huge impact on our schedule in the short time it’s been on the air,” said CBS President Kelly Kahl in a statement according to Entertainment Weekly. “While the show’s DNA is clearly rooted in The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon has staked out its own place in the TV universe with a unique creative tone, brilliant writing and a gifted multi-generational cast. We can’t wait to see Chuck, Steve, Jim and Todd’s vision for how the Cooper family deals with Sheldon growing a year older…and smarter.”

EW also reported that Young Sheldon is currently ranked as the No. 1 new comedy this season and that it’s the No. 2 comedy on television overall, right behind The Big Bang Theory.