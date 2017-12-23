Watch John Stamos Play Meredith Grey In Hilarious Grey's Anatomy Reenactment for a Great Cause

Watch out Ellen Pompeo! There’s a new Meredith Grey in town, and it happens to be John Stamos.

Stamos and his former Grandfathered co-star Josh Peck reunited at Memorial Care Miller Children’s and Women’s Hospital in Long Beach, California, on Thursday to spread some holiday cheer and act out a scene from Grey’s Anatomy with one of the patients, Carter Hall.

“Josh and I making our annual @sprinklescupcakes run at@millerchildrens hospital,” Stamos captioned a fun video of the scene on Instagram. “We do a scene from #Greysanatomy w/ super cool@carterjhall. Thank you@sprinklescupcakes (I play Meredith)@shuapeck.”

While Stamos took on the role of none other than Dr. Grey, Peck played Arizona Robbins and Hall played Alex Karev.

This is part of a yearly tradition for Stamos, who stops by a children’s hospital the week before Christmas to thank the nurses for their work and put a smile on the faces of the children and their parents. Peck wasn’t the only thing that Stamos brought along this year, though, as the two visited the hospital with eight dozen Sprinkles cupcakes in hand.

Last year, Stamos and Peck visited the same hospital and while talking to a patient named Amanda, they learned that she had just been broken up with by her boyfriend, Jorge. Stamos decided to take matters into his own hands and called up the ex-boyfriend to tell him exactly what he was missing out on.

“We heard you broke up with Amanda so we got our asses down to the hospital and now we’re all dating and we don’t need you, Jorge,” Stamos told him on the phone. “I think you made a big mistake.”

Earlier this month, Stamos announced his engagement to his fiancée Caitlin McHugh and exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that they are expecting their first child together.

“I’ll be a fun dad. I’ve been practicing for a long time,” the Fuller House star said, joking, “I’ve done every schtick you can do with a baby on TV … all the bits and jokes and diaper gags. I’ll probably just do all that stuff.”