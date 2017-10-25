John Stamos on Cloud Nine Now He’s Engaged to Caitlin McHugh: ‘I’ve Been Waiting For the Perfect Girl For A Decade’

John Stamos couldn’t be more thrilled about his engagement.

“I didn’t even walk in. Did you see? I just floated from the car. I’m on cloud nine,” the Fuller House star told PEOPLE while attending Zac Posen’s birthday fundraiser for mothers2mothers and The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

The actor — who announced his engagement to his girlfriend of nearly two years Caitlin McHugh in a sweet Instagram post over the weekend — continued: “I’ve been waiting for the perfect girl for over a decade and she walked into my life. I mean everybody knows that I’ve always loved family, and I wanted to have a family some day and get married again, and everyone’s like, ‘Why don’t you just do it!? Why don’t you just do it!?’”

“Everybody thinks it’s so easy. The hard part was me,” explains Stamos, 54. “Like I wasn’t the best me. I was ready, but no one as perfect as Caitlin — a true, pure beautiful person inside — would’ve never gone for the old me, a few years ago.”

Stamos, who was previously married to Rebecca Romijn from 1998 to 2005, went on to explain that he had to “get back to the person [he] was” and “hit reset.”

I kissed the boy and said…yes! That’s what you do when the sweetest, most romantic Prince Charming treats you like a princess and asks you to be his 💍 A post shared by Caitlin McHugh (@caitlinskybound) on Oct 23, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

“Then I knew the right person would come along, especially, if I prayed and hoped,” admits Stamos. “And I know my parents are up there watching, so I think they delivered an angel to me.”

As for what made McHugh, 31, “The One?”

“We’re a perfect balance,” shares Stamos. “I’m like hyper and tense and she’s like, ‘It’s cool man. Everything’s fine.’”

“She’s so calm and so graceful, which I’m not either of those things. So it’s a great balance,” he adds. “And she’s just a pure, authentic beauty. Like she’s not trying to be something she isn’t. She doesn’t care about money or showbiz.”

#Forever A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Oct 23, 2017 at 7:53pm PDT

And when it came to the actual proposal, Stamos, who popped the question at Disneyland, says he actually received a little help from Disney CEO, Bob Iger.

“[Iger] happened to email me a month or so ago, and it was like, the funniest email early in the morning,” he recalled.

“It was like, ‘Hey! I follow you and Caitlin on Instagram. She’s really a Disney geek, isn’t she?’” shared Stamos. (McHugh is a bonafide Disneyhead and according to her Instagram, an active Disneybounder, which consists of dressing up in DIY costumes inspired by Disney characters.)

Along with Iger, Stamos also enlisted the help of his pal, Paul Briggs, who’s an animator for Disney. “He helped me cut together a little movie of all the most romantic moments of the Disney and Pixar Animation,” said Stamos. “It was pretty special.”