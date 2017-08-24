John Stamos and Lori Loughlin Finish Each Other's 'Sandwiches' In Adorable Frozen Sing-Along

Friendship is an open door.

John Stamos and Lori Loughlin sang along to Frozen‘s “Love Is An Open Door” which Stamos posted on Instagram Wednesday, showing off their cuteness (and amazing chemistry!) to their thousands of fans.

“‘Frozen’ in time w/ @loriloughlin,” Stamos, 54, wrote in the caption.

The two appeared to be in the Fuller House set, on which Loughlin, 53, appeared from behind the iconic red door to sit beside Stamos.

Stamos revealed to PEOPLE in 2015 that he and Loughlin shared “undeniable chemistry” while filming Full House.

“People loved seeing us together,” he said. “No disrespect to her family and her husband now, I would say that she could be the one that got away. She’s one of my dearest friends, and that’s good enough. I really do adore her.”

The Jesse and Becky chatter continued when the actress talked about Stamos in an interview the following year.

“I was actually married at the time that I was doing the show,” Loughlin said of the Full House years. “And then when I got divorced, [John] met Rebecca Romijn, and he got married so our timing was just really off. I don’t think it ever entered our minds that it would be something more.”