John Stamos Learns About the 'Heartbreaking' Murder of His Great-Grandfather on TLC's Who Do You Think You Are?

John Stamos definitely did not expect this.

On the upcoming episode of TLC’s Who Do You Think You Are? the 53-year-old Greek actor discovers that his great-grandfather Vas. S. Stamatopoulos was killed at gunpoint “for unknown reasons” by someone he might have considered a friend, named “Judas.”

“Wow,” the Fuller House actor says in surprise to Thomas W. Gallant in a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at the episode, which airs on Greek Easter this Sunday. “Pretty violent, isn’t it?”

The name of his ancestor’s killer was Ioannis Il. Koliopoulos, but the “Judas” he was described as in Stamos’ ancestry documents describe him as someone who committed “an act of betrayal” against Stamos’ family.

“He was a friend of my great-grandfather’s …” Stamos says of the revelation.

“Must’ve been,” Gallant responds.

Stamatopoulos was murdered at the age of 38 in 1905, leaving behind his wife and 1-year-old son, Stamos’ grandfather, who changed the family’s last name from Stamatopoulos to Stamos when he immigrated to the U.S. from Greece, according to Biography.

“That to me is heartbreaking,” he said of his grandfather not having his great-grandfather growing up. “He never knew his father. My grandfather was sort of very reserved as a Greek man. I think it took him in his later years to really get emotional with my father, and I know he didn’t say ‘I love you’ a lot, or wasn’t very affectionate.”

Who Do You Think You Are? airs Sundays (10 p.m. ET) on TLC.