John Stamos' Girlfriend Caitlin McHugh Opens Up About His 'Priceless' Support for Her

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh have kept their year-long romance on the down low, but behind the scenes, he’s the actress’ biggest cheerleader.

McHugh, 30, told Entertainment Tonight that the Full House star’s support of her work is “priceless.”

“He’s very encouraging of anything I want to do career-wise,” she shared. “I really appreciate it a lot. You don’t get that with every guy.”

Apparently Stamos is also encouraging more time for the couple to be together, as they just completed a short film called Ingenueish, which the 53-year-old actor directed while McHugh starred.

“It’s actually about being an actor in L.A. It’s basically kind of a roast of myself, the whole thing,” she said.

After mixing business with pleasure, McHugh says their relationship is stronger than ever.

“They say if you can do a film together, you can do anything together,” she joked. “I’m very happy to say we survived the filming process and we’re in editing now. We’re both still alive so it’s great!”

Unlike other Hollywood couples, however, the actress says you won’t see their relationship play out on TV or in the magazine headlines.

“We like to keep our lives private because we’ve seen what relationships in the public eye can be like and we just like our privacy,” she said. “We don’t want the commentary from the masses about what our relationship is or should be. We’re very happy together and we hope to be so for a long time.”

Stamos first revealed he was a taken man during an appearance on The View last March while discussing his collaboration with the Beach Boys.

“This girl I’m dating she loves this song, ‘Disney Girls,’ ” the actor said. “So I put on FaceTime. I thought I could get away with [it] but people were tweeting, ‘Who are you FaceTiming?!’ ”

Co-host Joy Behar jokingly asked if his girlfriend is “submissive or dominant.”

“I’ll tell you tomorrow night,” he joked.

Stamos was married to Rebecca Romijn from 1998-2005.