Thief Steals Nearly $165,000 Worth of Jewelry from John Stamos' Fiancée Day Before Wedding

John Stamos‘ fiancée, Caitlin McHugh, was the victim of a burglary while staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Friday.

According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, McHugh reported that the burglary occurred sometime in the evening hours on Friday when no one else was in the room. According to the police, the burglars made off with several pieces of jewelry valued at approximately $165,000 total.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and there is currently no suspect information.

TMZ, who first reported the news, said that Stamos arrived at the hotel after the incident took place.

A spokeswoman for the Beverly Hills Hotel refused to comment.

The couple became engaged in October 2017 in front of a castle at Disneyland. Stamos proposed to McHugh with a Neil Lane diamond.

The two are also expanding their family. The Fuller House star revealed to PEOPLE that he and McHugh were expecting their first child together in December.

“We have the same morals and the same values, that all clicked nicely. So we said, ‘Oh, well, maybe we should have a family,'” he said.

McHugh suggested, “‘Maybe we should have a kid [before we get married]’ and I said, ‘Why?'” Stamos recalled, revealing his fiancée jokingly responded, “Because you’re old.”

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh at the SAG Awards

“The [pregnancy] happened. Then I said, I better have a ring on her finger because it’s the right thing to do, and I wanted to marry her anyway,” Stamos said. “So I called her parents to ask, and it was like, ‘You better!'”

“The look on John’s face when I told him we were pregnant was priceless,” added McHugh. “It was the look of a man who has wanted a family of his own but wasn’t sure it was going to happen for him. Now it is!”