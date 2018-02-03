John Stamos Pays Emotional Tribute to Friend Jimmy-Jo Rush From Sixties Band Papa Doo Run Run

John Stamos said goodbye to one of his dearest friends in an emotional tribute on Instagram Friday.

The Fuller House actor, 54, shared an aged photo of himself and the vocalist for the 1060s Californian Surf band Papa Doo Run Run, Jimi-Jo Rush, who died on Jan. 24 from the “after effects of chemo,” according to the band’s Facebook page.

“#RIP One of my best friends, Jimi-Jo Rush. A brother, hero and mentor,” Stamos wrote on Instagram. “Turned me on to Surf Music w/ his band Papa Doo Run Run at Disneyland, changing my life forever.”

He added, “Generous to a fault, sadly leaving the fam with some debt. If you feel it, check out Gofundme, link in bio. God Bless you Jimi-Jo- the world will never be the same!”

Stamos asked anyone to donate to Rush’s GoFundMe page, which is trying to raise $10,000 to cover his funeral and any debt his family is left.

In the page, the actor called Rush a “BAD A—,” saying, “He was a ROCK. He was charismatic and colorful, and to me, bigger than life.”

“He had confidence that far exceeded his talent — but who needs talent when you’re as cool as James Dean, Dennis Wilson and Mick Jagger all rolled into one,” he added.

Stamos revealed Rush had been his father’s best friend, as well as his own, who “watched over me, protected me and helped shape who I am today.”

He continued, “And not just me, he was good to so many people that were lucky enough to enter his life. The most generous man I ever met – generous to a fault. He’d give you his last dollar and the tank top off his back. Sadly, his overly generous ways left his lovely wife, Debbie Rush, and his family, with little but happy memories.”

The Papa Doo Run Run Facebook page said Rush was diagnosed and treated for throat cancer several years ago, and stating that his death was caused by the “after-effects and scar tissue from the chemo and radiation” which was “devastating.”

“For the past couple of years he was in constant pain, had difficulty swallowing, and extremely frustrated with the whole ordeal,” the post read. “He took some time off from the band to heal and hopefully make himself strong again, but he never got there. He fell asleep last night and just never woke up, making a peaceful transition to the afterlife. God speed, Jimi-Jo.”

Rush is survived by his wife Debbie, his daughter Kathy from a previous relationship, and his brother, Charlie.