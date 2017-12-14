John Stamos Shares His Love Story with Caitlin McHugh: All About His Disney-Themed Proposal

Uncle Jesse is going to be a dad! The beloved Fuller House star opens up about expecting a baby with fiancée Caitlin McHugh. Subscribe now for the EXCLUSIVE baby news — only in PEOPLE!

Fuller House star John Stamos had become resigned to life as a single guy, but all that changed in 2015, when he met actress Caitlin McHugh, 31.

“She’s perfect,” Stamos, 54, gushes of his fiancée in this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on stands Friday. John Stamos (left) and Caitlin McHugh Michael Tran/FilmMagic The couple — who are expecting their first child together — met while filming an episode of Law & Order: SVU in 2011. “I played a guy who was so egotistical that he thought he should spread his progeny, so he had like 60 kids or something. He was poking holes in condoms and stuff. And Caitlin, ironically, was one of the girls that I was trying to fool and have a baby with,” Stamos says. “That was a long time ago. She was in another relationship. And we just met back up again. Her roommate was on an episode of Fuller House, and so she was in the audience. I walked in, I went, ‘Hey, are you stalking me?’ She was like, ‘No.’ … That’s why I love her. She’s like, ‘What? No. I haven’t thought of you twice.'”

They fell in love, and in October, Stamos proposed at the Happiest Place on Earth after they learned about their baby on the way. (McHugh is an active Disneybounder, a superfan who dresses up in character at the amusement park.)

“I said, I better have a ring on her finger because it’s the right thing to do, and I wanted to marry her anyway. So I called her parents to ask, and it was like, ‘You better!’ She loves Disneyland, and I thought, Okay, Disney …[at the park] I got on my knee and asked her,” Stamos says, adding that they both cried. “I pulled the ring out. I don’t know how she did it, but she went to hug me and slipped her finger right in it. When the park closed we ran around the park in our Disney onesies.”

As for their wedding, the stars are planning an intimate affair.